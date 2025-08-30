Liverpool players huddle together on the pitch. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool defender Joe Gomez before the summer transfer window closes.

The 28-year-old is not a key player for Liverpool, and he is a squad option for the Premier League champions. It will be interesting to see if he is tempted to join the Italian club. Gomez has been linked with other clubs as well.

Gomez would improve Milan

There is no doubt that he is good enough to start for them, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for the right price. Milan are looking to add more depth to the defensive unit, and they have been linked with multiple players in recent days, as per Gianluca Di Marzio.

Gomez would be the ideal acquisition for them. He is an excellent defender, and he is versatile enough to slot into multiple roles. He can operate in central defence, as a full back, as well as a defensive midfielder. Apart from his defensive qualities, he is exceptional with the ball at his feet. He could add a new dimension to the Milan defence.

Liverpool must keep Joe Gomez

However, Liverpool are already lacking in depth in the defensive unit. They have three experienced central defenders, and it seems highly unlikely that they will let Gomez leave the club. There has been talk of Liverpool signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, but that deal has not worked out yet.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next couple of days. Liverpool need to keep the depth of their squad intact if they want to do well in multiple competitions. They will be hoping to defend their Premier League title and win the UEFA Champions League as well.

Gomez has been an exceptional squad player for them over the years, and they will need him this season. The player is highly rated by manager Arne Slot as well, who has labelled him as a “top, top, top professional”.