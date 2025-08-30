Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal plan vs Liverpool will be “something that we haven’t done before”

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Liverpool last season (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that he may have to field an entirely new front three away to Liverpool in Sunday’s big Premier League game at Anfield.

The Gunners are already suffering on the injury front early on this season, with Arteta pointing out that he’s without all three of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus for this game.

When asked in his press conference about how Arsenal might line up away to Liverpool, Arteta admitted it may have to mean three players playing up front together who’ve never played together before.

The likely front three seems to be Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze, and Arteta admitted it would probably something the team haven’t done before.

Mikel Arteta on his Arsenal selection headache ahead of Liverpool clash

“We haven’t got Gabriel Jesus, we don’t have Kai Havertz, we don’t have Bukayo Saka. That’s our reality, and Leandro Trossard probably,” the Spanish tactician told reporters.

“So it’s a reality what we have, and we’re going to have to find something, and probably something that we haven’t done before. And it can work really really well as well.

“Yes I do fully trust them, yeah.”

It’s been a difficult last year or so for Arsenal with injuries, with Saka, Havertz and Jesus also missing much of last season, while other big names like Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White also missed a lot of games.

Charles Watts on Arsenal’s midfield options vs Liverpool

Writing for CaughtOffside in his column earlier this week, Arsenal journalist Charles Watts also had his say on how Arteta might line up.

With Martin Odegaard not necessarily fit for the game, Watts wrote about who could replace the Arsenal captain.

“It’s not yet clear whether Odegaard will make it for Sunday’s game and it will be very interesting to see what Mikel Arteta does if his captain is ruled out,” Watts wrote.

“I would love to see Eberechi Eze get his first start, although Ethan Nwaneri is also in the running and it would be a massive show of faith in the youngster if Arteta did start him in the central area against the champions.”