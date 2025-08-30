Here we go x2 as Fabrizio Romano delivers exciting Chelsea transfer updates

Enzo Maresca, Julio Enciso, and Facundo Buonanotte (Photo by Richard Pelham, Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano delivered two ‘here we go’ posts for Chelsea last night as the Blues close in on a double transfer raid on Brighton.

Chelsea look set to sign Facundo Buonanotte on loan from the Seagulls, with the 20-year-old Argentine joining in an interesting deal with no buy option, but a chance for the west London giants to match any future bids for the player.

Chelsea’s owners are also investing in Julio Enciso, though he is seen as a future signing for CFC and will first go to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, also owned by BlueCo.

See below for the two Romano updates that came in quick succession yesterday evening…

?? BREAKING: Facundo Buonanotte to Chelsea, here we go! Deal in place with loan move and there’s no buy option clause included. ?? Understand Chelsea will have chance to match future bids and get Buonanotte if they can agree with Brighton. Exclusive story, confirmed. ?? pic.twitter.com/0XlyzP4QKO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2025

? EXCLUSIVE: Julio Enciso deal has just been sealed by BlueCo group, here we go confirmed! ??? Deal agreed with Brighton, medical 100% completed as Enciso signs until 2030. Understand Enciso joins Strasbourg immediately on permanent deal, with potential future at Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/01kMRx5ClS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2025

Buonanotte and Enciso are two exciting young talents who have impressed at Brighton, as well as during respective loan spells at Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Chelsea have once again shown how keen they seem to be to emulate Brighton’s work in the transfer market by investing in these two prospects for the future.

Chelsea raid Brighton yet again in busy summer transfer window

Chelsea are showing no sign of changing their transfer approach, with the club going very strongly down a very specific route since Todd Boehly took over from Roman Abramovich.

The Blues have raided Brighton multiple times, bringing in top talents like Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Joao Pedro and Robert Sanchez.

Now Buonanotte and Enciso are on their way too, with Chelsea stockpiling some of the game’s best young players.

Other long-term investments have been made in the likes of Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap, Jorrel Hato and Estevao Willian this summer.

Alejandro Garnacho has also been confirmed by Enzo Maresca, and it will be interesting to see if this policy of so many frequent squad changes can lead to more success after recent victories in the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup.