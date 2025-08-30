Chelsea transfer deal from a few hours ago already looks like a huge mistake after Maresca claim

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca
Enzo Maresca looks on (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been dealt a major injury blow with Liam Delap sidelined for several weeks with an injury.

The summer signing has picked up an injury against Fulham, during the 2-0 win, and Enzo Maresca has confirmed that the player will be sidelined for the next 6 to 8 weeks.

 

Chelsea have sanctioned Nicolas Jackson exit

Chelsea have recently sanctioned the departure of Nicolas Jackson on loan to Bayern Munich just a few hours ago. The injury to Delap has worsened the situation, and it seems that the Blues will struggle with the lack of depth in attack. They will have to depend on Joao Pedro to lead the line for the next couple of months.

Jackson had fallen down the pecking order after the arrival of two strikers, and he needed to move on in order to play regularly. However, the transfer decision is now looking like a huge mistake.

Can Chelsea survive the Delap injury blow?

Liam Delap of Chelsea with the Puma Premier league match ball during a pre-season friendly
Liam Delap of Chelsea with the Puma Premier league match ball during a pre-season friendly. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can cope with just one striker over the next couple of months. They will be hoping to fight for major trophies this season, and the Delap injury could have a defining impact.

Chelsea had an impressive campaign last time out, and they managed to win the Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. They will be expected to fight for the league title this season. They will need options at their disposal in order to compete with the elite clubs. There is no doubt that Pedro is a quality player, but to rely on him as the sole striker for the next two months will certainly be a cause for concern.

