A flag bearer waves a Chelsea flag inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea had agreed to send Nicolas Jackson on loan to Bayern Munich for the remainder of the campaign, but they have now decided to perform a U-turn.

The Blues have cancelled the loan move for the 24-year-old striker, and he will now return to London following the injury blow to Liam Delap. The Chelsea striker picked up an injury against Fulham, and he is set to be sidelined for a couple of months.

Chelsea cancel Nicolas Jackson transfer

According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, the player had travelled to Germany to complete his move to the Bundesliga club, but they have requested him to return to London. They have already informed the German champions that they will not proceed with the loan deal.

It makes sense for them to cancel the deal. Chelsea are currently left with Joao Pedro as the only striking option, and they need more depth in the squad. Jackson is likely to get more opportunities in the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see if he can establish himself as a key player for the club.

Chelsea cannot hope to get through the next couple of months with just one striker at their disposal. They will be hoping to fight for major trophies, and the lack of depth could be a major issue for them. Therefore, the decision to cancel the loan deal for Jackson should prove to be a wise one.

Can Jackson play regularly now?

The Senegal International will now hope for ample opportunities at the London club. It remains to be seen whether he can make the most of the chances and convince Enzo Maresca to give him regular opportunities.

The 24-year-old has shown his quality with Chelsea, and there is no doubt that he could be an important player for them during the absence of Delap.