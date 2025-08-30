Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, gestures as he gives the team instructions. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been linked with the move away from the Spanish champions, and Chelsea are hoping to get the deal done. According to Fabrizio Romano, they have submitted a €40 million offer to sign the player.

Fermin Lopez is an elite prospect

The 22-year-old is a promising young player with a bright future, and Barcelona are not keen on letting him leave. Romano claims that the only way the transfer will succeed is if the player decides to force his exit. His future is in his hands now.

It will be interesting to see if the player is willing to join Chelsea this summer. It would be quite surprising if he decided to force an exit from his boyhood club to join the Premier League side. There is no doubt that moving to the Premier League can be quite exciting, and Chelsea or one of the biggest clubs in the world. However, he is already winning major trophies at Barcelona, and he has no reason to move on.

Chelsea could use Lopez

Meanwhile, Chelsea could use more creativity in the final third, and Lopez would be an exceptional acquisition. He is capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and add some much-needed unpredictability in the final third with his flair.

There is no doubt that he would be an excellent long-term investment for the club if they manage to get the deal done. Signing a player of his calibre for €40 million could represent a bargain.

However, the deal will be difficult to pull off, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.