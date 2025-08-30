Conor Gallagher applauds the Atletico Madrid fans (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher is understood to be available and attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Well-placed sources in the industry have informed CaughtOffside that Man Utd, Tottenham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace are keen on Gallagher as he’s given an asking price of £45m.

The England international only joined Atletico from Chelsea a year ago, but it seems he could now be heading back to the Premier League.

United have an interest in Adam Wharton after missing out on Carlos Baleba, but one source also revealed to us that they are “monitoring” Gallagher’s situation as they continue to pursue midfield signings.

Tottenham leading race for Conor Gallagher transfer

However, multiple sources we spoke to seemed clear that Tottenham are currently leading the race for Gallagher.

One even went as far as to say a bid for the former Chelsea man could be imminent, saying: “The club see Gallagher as a perfect fit … Spurs are preparing a bid in the region of £35–40 million.”

That remains a bit short of Atletico’s asking price for Gallagher, so it remains to be seen if a compromise can be reached.

If not, it seems United and Newcastle could be ready to pounce, while Crystal Palace are also keen on a return for the player they once had on loan.

Where next for Conor Gallagher?

Gallagher impressed during his time at Chelsea, as well as during his single season on loan at Palace, so it’s not too surprising to see so much interest in him this summer.

The 25-year-old could be ideal to help Palace replace Eberechi Eze, but he perhaps looks slightly out of their price range.

Spurs have had a strong summer and fans will be excited by the recent acquisition of Xavi Simons, while this would be another statement signing.

United arguably need Gallagher the most, though, but it remains to be seen if they’ll be hindered by their lack of European football.