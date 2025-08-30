Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, looks on. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are interested in signing the RB Leipzig attacking midfielder, Christoph Baumgartner.

As per Sacha Tavolieri, the Premier League club is advancing and talks with the Bundesliga outfit for the player. Baumgartner has already made it clear that he wants to join Crystal Palace this summer. The Eagles are hoping to sign in with an option to buy. It will be interesting to see if the German outfit are prepared to sanction his departure.

Palace need someone like Christoph Baumgartner

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder is capable of operating on the flanks as well. He will add goals and creativity to the side. Crystal Palace need more quality in the final third, especially after sanctioning the departure of Eberechi Eze to Arsenal.

It will be interesting to see if they can sign the Austrian midfielder before the window closes. Crystal Palace have a talented team, but they need more depth in order to do well this season. They managed to win the FA Cup last season and the Community Shield recently. They will look to build on that and put together a team capable of fighting for trophies regularly. They will be competing in European football this season. They need a deeper squad in order to do well across multiple competitions.

Baumgartner will fancy a move

It is no surprise that Baumgartner is keen on a move to Crystal Palace. They have an exciting project and a talented squad. They have an exceptional manager like Oliver Glasner at their disposal as well. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can finalise an agreement quickly.

Signing the player on loan with an option to buy would be an inexpensive acquisition, and it would be a no-risk signing. Crystal Palace would do well to get the deal done.

