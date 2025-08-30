Eddie Howe and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Stu Forster, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to pay around €40m for the potential transfer of Real Madrid midfielder and Manchester United target Eduardo Camavinga.

The France international, however, does not seem to be available for anything less than €70m, according to the report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

This follows a recent report from Fichajes which also linked Man Utd with an interest in Camavinga as an alternative to Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

This comes as both clubs are also showing an interest in Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher in that position, as exclusively reported by CaughtOffside earlier today.

Camavinga is a similar profile of player and it would be intriguing to see him in the Premier League.

Eduardo Camavinga set for late transfer move to the Premier League?

It seems Camavinga’s future could be one to watch in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle and United both seem to be in the market for a player in that area of the pitch, and the 22-year-old could be available for the right price.

However, it currently seems that no one is close to matching Real Madrid’s valuation for the former Rennes youngster.

Camavinga is perhaps not guaranteed a regular spot in Xabi Alonso’s starting line up this season, but it’s also easy to imagine that he could have a key role to play.

Real Madrid looking to make changes in midfield

Camavinga perhaps doesn’t look an ideal fit for what Alonso is trying to do at Real Madrid.

CaughtOffside have also been made aware of Los Blancos’ strong interest in signing Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace.

The talented young England international might be a better fit for Alonso’s style of play, so that could make Camavinga a realistic target in the near future, even if it’s a bit late to get anything done in this window.