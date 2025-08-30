Fabio Vieira in action for Porto at the Club World Cup (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly joined the race for the potential transfer of Arsenal’s Portuguese attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira.

The Hammers are being linked with former FC Porto loanee Vieira by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who says the 25-year-old looks too expensive for fellow suitors Stuttgart.

However, Plettenberg has also hinted at other interest from the Bundesliga, though he did not name the specific club or clubs involved.

See below for Plettenberg’s post on X about Vieira and West Ham, with this looking like a deal to watch out for towards the final hours of the summer transfer window…

Plettenberg posted: “Understand West Ham have entered the race for Fábio #Vieira! Departure before Deadline Day is still planned. VfB Stuttgart also admire the versatile Portuguese midfielder from Arsenal, but he’s currently too expensive. Another top Bundesliga club playing in the Champions League are also interested.”

Arsenal set to sell Fabio Vieira towards the end of the transfer window

Vieira has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium, and spent last season on loan at Porto in a slightly underwhelming spell that didn’t lead to a permanent move.

The Portuguese playmaker looked like a very promising talent when he first joined the Gunners, but it would be fair to say he hasn’t really developed as expected since then.

Arsenal have had a busy summer bringing in a host of new signings such as Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi, so it makes sense that some sales are now required to ensure the north London giants don’t fall foul of PSR laws.

West Ham could sign Vieira to replace Paqueta

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham face interest in Lucas Paqueta from Aston Villa.

If that turns out to have legs to it, then it could make sense for WHUFC to try signing someone like Vieira to replace the Brazilian.