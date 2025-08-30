“I worry…” – Carragher tips Arsenal for title as Liverpool are “much worse” in one area despite spending spree

Jamie Carragher and Arne Slot (Photo by Carl Recine, George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has admitted he is worried about his old club this season as he feels they are much worse in defence than title rivals Arsenal.

The former Reds defender has been interacting with fans on X, formerly Twitter, as he wrote an article on this season’s Premier League title race.

Liverpool won the league pretty comfortably last season when many will have seen Arsenal as the favourites, but Carragher is unsure about the Merseyside giants retaining their crown.

In a post replying to a fan, Carragher made it clear that he felt there was a big gap between this Liverpool defence and Arsenal’s…

Last season LFC won the league because our attack was much better than Arsenal’s but their defence was on slightly better than ours.

I worry this season our attack might be slightly better than theirs, but our defence is a lot worse! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 29, 2025

In his original post, he said: “Last season was supposed to be a transitional one for Liverpool, maybe that transition will happen this season, if that’s the case Arsenal have a great chance of winning the Premier League.”

Jamie Carragher’s concerns are valid as Liverpool have made a slightly sloppy start to the season

It’s certainly easy to see where Carragher is coming from after a sloppy start to the season for Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s side lost to Crystal Palace on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the Community Shield, and have also conceded two goals in each of their league victories over Bournemouth and Newcastle, relying on late goals to win both games.

LFC have got points on the board, which is all that matters, but there are perhaps signs that they are not as defensively strong as they were.

Arsenal, by contrast, have clean sheets from both their wins over Manchester United and Leeds United, and continue to look like one of the most solid sides in Europe, as they have done for the last couple of years.

Still, considering how much Liverpool have spent on new signings to add to their title-winning side, it would be pretty poor for them to not be clear title favourites this term.

