West Ham eye serial winner manager to replace Potter

West Ham manager Graham Potter looks on (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly made Jose Mourinho a top candidate to replace the struggling Graham Potter as manager.

Mourinho has just been sacked by Fenerbahce, but it could be that he’ll soon have the opportunity to return to a big job in the Premier League.

Potter is performing poorly at West Ham, and one imagines his position will be seriously under threat if results and performances don’t turn around quickly.

Journalist Lorenzo Lepore has posted on X that Potter is already in trouble, with Mourinho’s sudden availability now making him a leading candidate to take over at the London Stadium.

????: Graham #Potter is on the verge of being sacked. José #Mourinho is one of the leading candidates to take over as #WestHam manager. pic.twitter.com/1nfAePYnx0 — Lorenzo Lepore ? (@lorenzooleporee) August 30, 2025

Mourinho has a great record in management, winning trophies almost everywhere he’s been, though there are also signs that he’s slightly losing his touch in recent years.

West Ham, however, would surely benefit hugely from someone of Mourinho’s calibre coming in and adding his experience and tactical know-how to the dressing room.

Do West Ham need to make a change from Graham Potter?

Potter has previously done hugely impressive work in spells in charge of the likes of Brighton and Swansea City.

However, it’s been all downhill for the English tactician since he took the Chelsea job, where he really struggled and was sacked after just a few months in charge.

Potter looked like he could be a good fit for a club like West Ham, but he’s struggled to take this team forwards after their struggles under Julen Lopetegui at the start of last season.

In truth, it increasingly looks like it was a mistake to part ways with David Moyes, but perhaps the east Londoners can put things right by bringing in Mourinho now that he’s available.