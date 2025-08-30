(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Leicester City are reportedly interested in signing the AIK midfielder Anton Saletros.

According to Anel Avdic, the Championship outfit are interested in signing the 29-year-old midfielder and they are prepared to submit an offer for him.

They will face competition from the Italian club, Hellas Verona. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line. It would not be a surprise if the midfielder is tempted to move to Italy. He would get to play in the top flight with Hellas Verona.

On the other hand, Leicester City are competing in the Championship, and that might not be a very attractive opportunity for the player. It remains to be seen all the situation develops.

Leicester could use Anton Saletros

Meanwhile, Leicester will need more quality and depth in the midfield this summer. They have sanctioned the departure of multiple players, and they need more quality in the side. The 29-year-old AIK captain would certainly help them improve if he joins the club. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join.

Leicester will be hoping to fight for promotion this season. They will want to return to the top flight as soon as possible. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the midfielder of their ambitions.

Report: Leicester face roadblock in their pursuit of 12-goal star before window closes

Saletros would be a superb addition

Marti Cifuentes will be hoping to guide his team to a successful season, and he needs quality additions this summer. It will be interesting to see if Leicester can improve their squad before the window closes.

Saletros is at the peak of his powers, and he could transform them in the midfield.

The opportunity to play in England can be attractive for most players, and that remains to be seen whether the 29-year-old is tempted to take on a new challenge and move to the Championship.

Why 26-year-old attacker has been urged to snub Leicester City move