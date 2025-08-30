Alexander Isak to Liverpool for £130m “deal is done”, says journalist

Alexander Isak to Liverpool? (Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly set to complete the transfer of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak for £130m, according to Jan Aage Fjortoft.

The former player, who now works in football media, insists he’s hearing that everything is done for Isak to move to Liverpool for a huge fee.

It seems he expects an announcement won’t come just yet, but he says it’s likely very soon.

See below for Fjortoft’s post on the Isak to Liverpool transfer…

Re: Alexander Isak Understand Isak – deal is done! Newcastle away at Leeds tonight, so nothing expected before that I am told. Fee expected to be around £130m Isak to Liverpool likely to happen very soon — Jan Aage Fjørtoft ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) August 30, 2025

Alternative source denies Alexander Isak to Liverpool transfer claim

For balance, the Daily Mail’s Dominic King says that any talk of the £130m transfer being done is not true, as the two clubs are not currently in talks…

? Liverpool HAVE NOT agreed a £130m deal with Newcastle for Aleksander Isak. The clubs aren’t in talks and it’s misleading to suggest they are.

The only deal Liverpool may complete before Monday is Kostas Tsimikas to Roma; significant chance there won’t be any arrivals. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 30, 2025

Perhaps this isn’t quite done yet, but one imagines it’s only a matter of time after so much speculation, along with Newcastle fuelling that speculation themselves by signing a new striker today.

Earlier today the Magpies officially announced the arrival of German striker Nick Woltemade in a club-record deal.

What we’re hearing about Alexander Isak to Liverpool

Reporting for CaughtOffside on Thursday night, Indy Kaila stated that LFC had made a bid for Isak, which is similar to what the Telegraph have also reported.

We were also previously informed about Liverpool being open to including Federico Chiesa as part of a deal for Isak.

It seems this could go right down to the wire, though, with conflicting reports on just how advanced this is as we approach the final 48 hours of the transfer window.