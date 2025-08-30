Liverpool corner flag (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool have now submitted an offer to sign the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

According to David Ornstein from The Athletic, they have submitted an offer of around £35 million without any bonuses for the 25-year-old central defender. It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace are willing to accept the offer.

Marc Guehi is seeking an exit

The defender is in the final year of his contract, and he wants to move on. He has decided not to sign an extension with the London club. Crystal Palace will be under pressure to sanction his departure this summer. They cannot afford to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer for next summer.

Liverpool will look to take advantage of the situation and sign Guehi on a reasonable deal.

Liverpool could use Guehi

Liverpool have been quite vulnerable defensively over the last 12 months, and they need to improve in that area of the beach. Ibrahima Konate, in particular, has been quite underwhelming this season. The arrival of Guehi would be ideal, and he could compete with the French international for the starting position alongside Virgil van Dijk.

More competition for places will help Liverpool improve as a squad. They will look to fight for major trophies this season, and players like Guehi could prove to be excellent options.

The 25-year-old has already proven himself in the Premier League, and he is undoubtedly one of the best central defenders in the country right now. Signing him for £35 million would represent excellent business for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be quite tempting for the defender as well. It will be a huge step up in his career, and he will get to fight for major trophies with them. This is the right time for him to take up a new challenge in his career.