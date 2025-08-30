Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 25-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the English club, and he does not have a future at Leeds. He has been linked with a return to France, and Lorient are interested in securing his signature.

Lorient keen on Illan Meslier

However, according to a report from Ouest France via MOT Leeds News, the French outfit are finding it difficult to get the deal done. The financial details surrounding the deal are quite complicated, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The two parties have not been able to reach an agreement yet. There is no doubt that the 25-year-old would be a useful acquisition for the French outfit.

Leeds will be hoping to get rid of the player before the window closes. Lucas Perri is the first-choice goalkeeper at the club, and Meslier will struggle for gametime if he stays at the English club.

Meslier needs a fresh start

The goalkeeper will look to sort out his future as well. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and sitting on the bench at the Premier League club will not benefit him. It remains to be seen whether the French outfit can arrange the funds to get the deal done. Apparently, leads are hoping to recoup as much as £5 million for the goalkeeper.

The 25-year-old was highly rated at the club in the past, but he has not been able to convince manager Daniel Farke with his performances, and Leeds have decided to upgrade him.

Meslier is still very much at the peak of his career, and he needs to join a club where he will get regular opportunities.

