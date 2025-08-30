Lucas Paqueta in action for West Ham vs Wolves (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazil international has been a key player for the Hammers, and it’s easy to imagine him being a useful signing for Unai Emery’s side.

According to the Daily Mail, Villa have been in touch with West Ham to ask about a possible loan deal costing £5m, with the view to a £45m permanent transfer.

It remains to be seen, however, if the two clubs can come to an agreement, with West Ham seemingly not keen on these conditions for Paqueta, according to the Mail’s report.

Lucas Paqueta to leave West Ham for Aston Villa?

It seems unlikely that this will be the last we’ve heard of this story as we approach the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Paqueta is the kind of big name WHUFC might struggle to keep hold of, though some of the club’s fans might also not be too bothered about losing the 28-year-old.

Despite showing initial promise, Paqueta has not been that consistent with his recent performances, and it might be a decent opportunity for West Ham to make decent money from a player sale.

Still, the east Londoners have already sold Mohammed Kudus this summer, with the Ghanaian winger leaving for rivals Tottenham.

CaughtOffside were recently informed that other big names such as Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace were interested in Paqueta, while Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr could also be one to watch.

This never materialised into anything more concrete, though, but perhaps it’s worth keeping an eye on Paqueta and any one of those clubs in the next 24 hours or so.