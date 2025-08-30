Sources: What’s holding up €30m Man City transfer as Chelsea lurk in the background…

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are understood to have largely agreed a €30m transfer deal for Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, Donnarumma’s move from PSG to Man City is currently being held up by the Premier League giants’ need to sell Ederson to Galatasaray.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that City remain confident of finalising the signing of Donnarumma before tomorrow’s deadline.

However, some sources within the industry have also suggested that Chelsea could still be one to watch as they keep an eye on the Italian shot-stopper’s situation.

Manchester United also had an interest in Donnarumma, but their focus is now on signing Senne Lammens from Antwerp.

What we’re hearing about Gianluigi Donnarumma’s transfer to Manchester City

One well-placed source provided us with some insight into the state of play regarding Donnarumma and Ederson.

Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates during PSG's win over Arsenal
Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates during PSG’s win over Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“City have already reached personal terms with Donnarumma,” our source said. “He rejected the club’s new contract offer and admitted he was disappointed with how he’s been treated.

“The only thing holding up the deal is Ederson’s potential exit. Talks are ongoing with Galatasaray for the Brazilian keeper, and once he departs, City are ready to bring Donnarumma in.

“PSG initially demanded €50 million, but City’s offer has climbed to around €30–35 million. With PSG now lowering their asking price to €26–30 million, a deal looks close.”

Could Chelsea hijack the Donnarumma deal?

Despite numerous sources confirming Chelsea’s interest in Donnarumma, the overall feeling is that a late move for the 26-year-old is unlikely.

The Blues seriously considered multiple goalkeeper targets this summer, but the most concrete option for them was AC Milan’s Mike Maignan earlier in the window, and a deal couldn’t be agreed.

Since then, Chelsea have decided not to make a new ‘keeper a priority, with Enzo Maresca and other key figures happy to continue with Robert Sanchez as the club’s number one.

Provided City can finalise Ederson’s sale, there shouldn’t be too much else preventing Donnarumma from becoming a City player.

