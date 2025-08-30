Newcastle could sign Man United's Kobbie Mainoo (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential late summer transfer window move for Manchester United central midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order at Man Utd since Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag as manager, and his future now seems to be in serious doubt.

Mainoo is surely too good to just sit on the bench for United all season, so it’s not too surprising to see growing speculation over a late move before tomorrow’s deadline.

See the X post below as journalist Pete O’Rourke claims that Newcastle are exploring this potential deal…

Newcastle United are in for interested in Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and are exploring a potential deal. Player is open to leaving if he is not going to be playing regularly at Old Trafford this season. #NUFC #MUFC pic.twitter.com/vpyV4MzcHa — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) August 29, 2025

Kobbie Mainoo has asked to leave Manchester United

This comes as Fabrizio Romano claims Mainoo has specifically requested to leave United, though it seems the club are not currently playing ball.

See Romano’s X post below as he claims the Red Devils still want to keep hold of the 20-year-old…

? Kobbie Mainoo asked again to Manchester United about chance to go on loan in the final 48h of the summer window. Kobbie insists despite Amorim’s words in press conference and Man United clear reply.#MUFC insist on no chance for exit and plan to keep Mainoo. pic.twitter.com/CvBoYDsKGW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2025

Mainoo transfer could be fine move by Newcastle

Mainoo has shown immense potential in his relatively short career so far, and it’s easy to imagine he could flourish even more with a move away from United.

So many top players have struggled at Old Trafford in recent times, with a fair few of those going on to improve after leaving.

Newcastle could therefore be a good destination for Newcastle, and they’d do well to get hold of such a top talent who is currently being neglected.