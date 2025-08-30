Done deal: Newcastle United confirm club-record signing on official site

Newcastle United FC
Nick Woltemade celebrates scoring for Stuttgart
Nick Woltemade to Newcastle is a done deal (Photo by Maryam Majd/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have confirmed the club-record signing of Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart on their official website this morning.

Newcastle even confirmed that Woltemade is their new record signing in their statement, though they did not put out a specific figure.

Sky Sports claim in their report below that the fee Newcastle have paid for the Germany international is £69m.

Either way, it’s clearly a significant purchase for the Magpies, who are perhaps making this signing with the view of selling star striker Alexander Isak.

Isak to Liverpool transfer talk continues to grow as we approach Deadline Day, with the Telegraph suggesting a British record move is on.

Nick Woltemade Newcastle transfer officially confirmed

Speaking on the club’s official site, Woltemade said: “I’m really happy to be at this amazing club. From the first contact, I felt like the club really wanted me and had big plans for me.

“It’s a big step in my life to leave Germany but everybody has welcomed me so well and it already feels like family. I have a really good feeling from speaking to the head coach that this is the right place for me to find my best level.

Nick Woltemade celebrates a goal for Stuttgart
Nick Woltemade celebrates a goal for Stuttgart (Photo by Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images)

“I know the stadium from watching games on television – it looks amazing and I know the atmosphere is crazy. I’m really excited to play and start scoring goals here.”

What can Woltemade bring to Newcastle?

Read our Woltemade player profile here as Christian Falk has described the 23-year-old as “a very unconventional player”.

The German journalist told CaughtOffside: “Despite his size, he is very strong on the ball. Unlike many tall strikers, Woltemade is not fixated on the penalty area. He moves around a lot, draws opponents in and can also be dangerous from distance.

“He is not fixed to a specific position and can be used both as a centre forward and on the wings.”

