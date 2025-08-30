Fabrizio Romano has a major Chelsea transfer update (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has given his trademark “here we go” to the Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich deal this morning.

The Chelsea striker is finally on his way out of Stamford Bridge after a lengthy summer saga in which his future has been in significant doubt.

The Blues signed two new strikers earlier in the summer, with Liam Delap and Joao Pedro joining to very clearly push Jackson down the pecking order in Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Romano has now posted on X about Jackson heading to Bayern on an initial loan, with the Bundesliga giants also having the option to sign the Senegal international permanently for €80m…

???? EXCL: Nicolas Jackson to Bayern, here we go! Deal agreed with Chelsea on initial loan move. €15m loan fee for one season plus buy option clause not mandatory for €80m package and sell-on clause. Jackson, set to fly to Bavaria with his agent Ali Barat from Epic Sports. pic.twitter.com/Ttc49uUGE8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2025

Romano posted: “EXCL: Nicolas Jackson to Bayern, here we go! Deal agreed with Chelsea on initial loan move. €15m loan fee for one season plus buy option clause not mandatory for €80m package and sell-on clause. Jackson, set to fly to Bavaria with his agent Ali Barat from Epic Sports.”

Chelsea continue strong work on player sales

Chelsea look to have done really well with this Jackson deal, as they get €15m just for loaning him out for this season, and could potentially sell him for as much as €80m.

There’s no guarantee that the second part of that will come to fruition, but if it does it’s really superb money for a player who hasn’t really been that convincing at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have made a lot of changes to their squad this summer, and despite their big spending on new signings, they look to have a pretty sustainable model as they’ve made a lot from player sales.

Noni Madueke, Joao Felix and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have also all left for pretty significant fees, and one imagines there could be a few more departures in the final 24 hours of the transfer window.