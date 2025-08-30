“Crucial hours ahead” in Chelsea transfer saga, says Fabrizio Romano

Crucial hours ahead for Chelsea star's future (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

There are reportedly crucial hours ahead in the Nicolas Jackson transfer saga as Bayern Munich continue to work on signing the Chelsea striker.

Posting on his official account on X, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Jackson’s potential move to Bayern, with the Bundesliga giants keen to bring the Senegal international in before Deadline Day.

See below for details as Romano says this deal is still on, despite Jackson also being linked with Serie A clubs by some outlets, while there could also be Premier League interest to watch out for…

? FC Bayern, insisting to get Nicolas Jackson deal done even before Monday and ahead of Deadline Day. Crucial hours ahead but now pushing. Deal never been close to Italian clubs as FC Bayern are pushing to anticipate English clubs. pic.twitter.com/Y6sI1H74MG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2025

Romano posted: “FC Bayern, insisting to get Nicolas Jackson deal done even before Monday and ahead of Deadline Day. Crucial hours ahead but now pushing. Deal never been close to Italian clubs as FC Bayern are pushing to anticipate English clubs.”

Can Nicolas Jackson revive his career at Bayern Munich?

Jackson hasn’t really lived up to expectations during his time at Chelsea, and it makes sense that the Blues are now prepared to offload him.

Enzo Maresca now has other options ahead of Jackson in the pecking order at Chelsea, with new signings Liam Delap and Joao Pedro both joining this summer.

Those two already look like they should be decent upgrades on Jackson, who has just 30 goals in 81 games for Chelsea.

It will be interesting, however, to see if the 24-year-old can still turn his career around at a big club like Bayern.

Jackson showed plenty of promise at former club Villarreal, and there might be a decent player in there if the right manager can figure out how to get the best out of him.

Still, Bayern also seems like a slightly risky move for Jackson, as he’ll be up against Harry Kane for a place in Vincent Kompany’s starting line up.

It’s hard to see Jackson getting many opportunities to play at the Allianz Arena, so it will be interesting to see if he ends up favouring any other options that might come up in the next 24 hours or so.