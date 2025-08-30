“Talks ongoing” – David Ornstein provides update on “complicated” potential Arsenal deal

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is a transfer target for Marseille, but a deal looks complicated, according to David Ornstein.

The Ukraine international’s wage demands might make it difficult for Marseille to get a deal done, though it seems talks are ongoing.

Zinchenko has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal, with the club investing in Riccardo Calafiori last summer and Piero Hincapie this year, while homegrown youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly has also broken into the first-team in that time.

See below for Ornstein’s update on Zinchenko, who could do well to leave the Emirates Stadium if he wants to get back to playing regularly…

? EXCL: Marseille working on deal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Arsenal. #OM exploring permanent move for 28yo defender but complicated by Ukraine int’l #AFC salary – significant issue + solution needed for deal to advance; talks ongoing @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/21vfZFo5li — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 29, 2025

Ornstein posted: “EXCL: Marseille working on deal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Arsenal. #OM exploring permanent move for 28yo defender but complicated by Ukraine int’l #AFC salary – significant issue + solution needed for deal to advance; talks ongoing.”

Arsenal transfer ins and outs as we approach Deadline Day

Arsenal have had a busy summer, with new signings Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga all joining.

Meanwhile, Hincapie looks set to be the next signing coming in, according to the Athletic.

It makes sense that AFC could now shift a few players, and Zinchenko seems like an obvious candidate to be offloaded.

Still, the former Manchester City man’s wages seem to be an issue, and he might well be tempted to simply see out the final year of his contract before leaving on a free transfer.

Marseille would do well to sign Zinchenko if possible, and one imagines there would surely also be other suitors for the 28-year-old.

Zinchenko was a key player for Mikel Arteta’s side when he first joined, and in many ways he’s been a bit unlucky to fall out of favour the way he has.