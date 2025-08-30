Xabi Alonso waving to the fans (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are lining up a move for the Crystal Palace midfielder, Adam Wharton, at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is a promising young player with a bright future, and he is on the radar of Liverpool and Manchester United as well. According to a report via Fichajes, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has requested the club to sign the player as a priority target.

Real Madrid need Wharton

It is no secret that Real Madrid need a midfield controller after the departure of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos. The 21-year-old could prove to be a solid long-term investment for them. He has shown his ability in the Premier League, and he has the technical attributes to do well in La Liga as well.

The player is reportedly valued at €115 million, and it will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are willing to pay up. They have the resources to get the deal across the line.

Liverpool and Man United keen on Wharton

Meanwhile, Liverpool need a quality midfielder like him as well. They have been overly reliant on Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch. They need more depth in that area of the pitch, and the England International would be the ideal acquisition for them. He has the tools to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. He is already well settled in English football, and he could make an instant impact at Liverpool.

Similarly, Manchester United need more depth in the midfield as well. Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo have not been able to live up to the expectations. The Crystal Palace star could prove to be an upgrade on all three players. However, Manchester United need to secure Champions League football in order to attract elite talent like him.

It will be interesting to see where the midfielder ends up eventually.