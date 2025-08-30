Full agreement reached as Brighton & Fiorentina negotiating final details of transfer

Tariq Lamptey of Brighton (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Exclusive confirmed, eight days later: On Friday, August 22nd, I was told that the possibility of Tariq Lamptey joining Fiorentina for the right flank, the popular alternative to Dodo, had surprisingly emerged.

Since then, negotiations have been heating up; a few days ago, we added that the final details were being ironed out with Brighton, and last night, that a full agreement had been reached with the talented full-back.

Now we’re just down to the final details of the deal: €6 million plus bonuses to the English club for the 2000-born full-back, who will sign on a four-year contract.

Lamptey has been allowed to leave Brighton as he no longer looks to be the clear first choice for the Seagulls, and it will be interesting to see if he can revive his career at Fiorentina.

Tariq Lamptey looks like he needs transfer away from Brighton

Lamptey looked an exciting prospect a few years ago, having come up through Chelsea’s academy, but without breaking into their first-team.

It looked like Brighton had signed a real gem when they first brought Lamptey in, but it’s fair to say the 24-year-old now looks like his development has stalled a bit.

Fiorentina could be a good move for him to ensure he plays more regularly and gets his full confidence back to show what he’s really capable of at the highest level.

It shouldn’t be too long now before La Viola are able to officially confirm this new signing.