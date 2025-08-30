Tottenham fans wave flags (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Manchester City are now prepared to sell Manuel Akanji this summer amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

The London outfit are hoping to sign the 30-year-old defender before the window closes. They need more quality and depth in the defensive unit. Players like Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven suffered from injuries last season, and Tottenham are looking to add more depth before the window closes.

Manuel Akanji needs a fresh start

Akanji has struggled for regular gametime at Manchester City, and joining Tottenham could be ideal for him. The 30-year-old has shown his quality in the Premier League, and he could be a very useful player for Tottenham. It will be interesting to see if they can negotiate a reasonable deal to sign him.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are now prepared to sell the Swiss International for “the right offer”. The player has extensive experience in English football, and he has won major trophies like the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League. He could prove to be an excellent addition for Tottenham. Apart from his qualities as a player, his winning experience and leadership could prove to be invaluable for the club. If they can sign in for a reasonable amount of money, it could prove to be an excellent acquisition for them.

Crystal Palace are keen on Akanji as well.

Spurs need players like Akanji

Spurs will look to build on the UEFA Europa League win from last season. They will want to challenge for trophies regularly, and signing players like Akanji would be a step in the right direction.

The 30-year-old is very much at the peak of his career, and he will look to make an instant impact at the London club if the move goes through. The fact that Manchester City are prepared to sell him will come as a huge boost for Tottenham, and it remains to be seen whether they are encouraged to submit an official proposal now.