Tottenham Hotspur team poses for photos prior to the pre-season friendly match against Arsenal. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign the Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo before the transfer window closes.

According to TEAMtalk, initial contacts have already taken place, and Tottenham will be hoping to finalise the deal. The 20-year-old has struggled for gametime at Manchester United, and he needs to move on in search of regular football. Sitting on the bench at Manchester United will not benefit him.

Tottenham could use Kobbie Mainoo

The 20-year-old is a promising young talent with the right future, and he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can secure an agreement to sign him. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and Mainoo could be the ideal long-term investment.

Manchester United are reluctant to let the player leave, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. He is a talented young player with a bright future, and Manchester United will likely regret the decision to let him join a rival club. It is no surprise that they are reluctant to sanction the move.

It will be interesting to see if they are willing to offer the player regular opportunities to keep him at the club.

Mainoo would be a future investment

Tottenham are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and signing one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League would be ideal. Mainoo has the quality to play for any team in the country, and Thomas Frank could nurture him into a future star.

Tottenham believe that they could offer the 20-year-old the ideal platform at this stage of his career. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with his club now.