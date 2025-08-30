Tottenham manager Thomas Frank (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from the Spanish publication Marca via Sport Witness, they are keen on the 25-year-old, and they will face competition from multiple clubs. Atletico Madrid values the player at around €50-60 million, but Tottenham are unwilling to pay more than €42 million.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement.

Conor Gallagher would improve Spurs

Gallagher is a quality player who has shown his ability in the Premier League in the past. Tottenham have been long-term admirers of the midfielder, and the England International could be a key player for them if they manage to get the deal done. They could use a hard-working midfielder like him, who will add physicality and drive to the side.

Gallagher knows the league well, and he will be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Gallagher to join Spurs?

Tottenham have a talented squad and a quality manager like Thomas Frank. The midfielder could be attracted to the idea of playing for them this season. They will be able to offer him Champions League football as well.

Tottenham need to keep improving the squad in order to compete with elite clubs. They will want to fight for trophies regularly. They have recently won the UEFA Europa League, and they will want to win another major trophy this season.

Improving the midfield unit should be one of the priorities before the windows. They have struggled to control games in the middle of the park over the last few months.

Gallagher could solve their problems and help them improve.