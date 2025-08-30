“Closer to agreeing a fee” – Journalist reveals late transfer boost for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly look to be closer to reaching an agreement over a fee for the transfer of Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who has posted this positive Man Utd transfer update on his official account on X, formerly Twitter.

Jacobs previously reported on the Red Devils being in advanced talks over signing Lammens, but there had seemingly not been much progress for the last few days.

Now, however, he’s claiming United will continue talks to work on this deal this weekend as they seem to be closer to agreeing on the player’s transfer fee with Antwerp…

Jacobs posted: “Manchester United working on Senne Lammens this weekend. Clubs now getting closer to agreeing a fee.”

Senne Lammens needs to be a significant upgrade on Andre Onana

United fans will probably feel it’s not going to be too hard to find an upgrade on the struggling Andre Onana, but it will be interesting to see if Lammens is up to the task.

Onana has undoubtedly struggled a lot during his time at Old Trafford, but Lammens isn’t particularly experienced at the highest level.

The 23-year-old Belgian shot-stopper looks like a fine talent, but it’s surely going to be a big step up moving from playing in the Belgian league to becoming first choice for one of the biggest names in the Premier League.

United to miss out on Gianluigi Donnarumma?

MUFC are focusing on signing Lammens, but CaughtOffside have been informed that they previously looked at Paris Saint-Germain ‘keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Instead, it looks like Donnarumma will be joining Manchester City once they also manage to sell Ederson to Galatasaray.

Donnarumma could have been ideal for United as a more proven and experienced choice in goal, but they’ll have to hope Lammens can develop into someone with similar potential.