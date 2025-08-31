Aston Villa are close to completing a new signing. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have had a quiet transfer window so far, but things are picking up with less than 48 hours to go until Monday’s deadline. A deal is being worked on to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham, and another has now been agreed for a new striker.

It’s no secret that Aston Villa are looking to add a new striker to Unai Emery’s squad, given that Jhon Duran has not been replaced since his January move to Al-Nassr. Recent signing Evan Guessard can play as a number nine if needed, although he is seen as more of a versatile option that can play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder.

Nicolas Jackson was sought recently, but he agreed terms with Bayern Munich. And now a deal has been agreed with a teenage target.

Aston Villa reach agreement to sign Fletcher Boyd

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Aberdeen to sign Fletcher Boyd. The 17-year-old, who has scored twice in 12 appearances for the SPFL Premiership side, is on his way to Villa Park to undergo medical tests, after which he will sign his new contract.

Boyd is seen as a player with massive potential, and Aston Villa have been tracking him for some time. A deal has now been done, and he will join the mass of exciting young players in the club’s academy.

It is unlikely that Emery will count upon Boyd anytime soon, given that he will need to develop before being ready to play regularly in the Premier League. However, Aston Villa believe that he is very capable of doing so, and time is on his side. It remains to be seen whether he is the only striker brought in by the Midlands club before the summer transfer window closes.