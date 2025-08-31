Aston Villa make formal move for player Man United have been trying to sign this summer

(Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa have made a formal approach to Royal Antwerp regarding Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

The 23-year-old has quickly risen to prominence in European football and is now seen as one of Villa’s primary targets should Emiliano Martinez leave the club this summer.

Martinez, Villa’s World Cup-winning shot-stopper, has attracted strong interest from Manchester United, who remain locked in negotiations with the Midlands club over a potential transfer.

While Villa have no desire to lose one of their most important players, the reality of the market has forced them to prepare contingency plans.

Aston Villa are interested in Senne Lammens

Romano reports that Lammens has emerged as the main option, alongside Porto’s highly-rated Diogo Costa, in Villa’s shortlist of possible replacements.

The goalkeeper situation has become really interesting as Man United have been chasing Lammens for a long time but now they have turned their attention towards Martinez, forcing Villa to consider Lammens now.

Lammens, currently with Royal Antwerp, is considered one of Belgium’s most promising young goalkeepers. Standing at 6ft 5in, the goalkeeper has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Man United hold key to Villa signing Lammens

The key to Villa’s goalkeeper reshuffle lies with United. Talks are ongoing between the two clubs over Martinez, with Amorim keen to add proven quality and leadership to his squad.

Should United meet Villa’s valuation, it would pave the way for Lammens, or potentially Costa, to step in as the new number one at Villa Park.

For now, Martinez remains a Villa player, but the fact that a formal approach has already been made to Antwerp shows that Villa are not willing to be caught off guard.

