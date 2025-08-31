Victor Lindelof is set to sign for Aston Villa. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have had a quiet summer transfer window so far, but things have started to pick up in recent weeks. And with less than 36 hours until the deadline on Monday evening, they have agreed terms of their latest addition.

So far, only Marco Bizot and Evan Guessard have been signed for Unai Emery’s squad, in what has been a PSR-affected transfer window. But there is extra leeway after the sale of Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle, which the club are now working to take advantage of.

And they are about to do so with the addition of a new central defender – and a familiar face at that.

Aston Villa agree terms with Victor Lindelof

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa have agreed personal terms with Victor Lindelof, who left Man United earlier in the summer upon the expiry of his contract. The Sweden international, who had previously been wanted by Wolves, will sign a two-year deal at Villa Park, with the option to extend that by an additional 12 months.

“Victor Lindelöf to Aston Villa, here we go! Medical underway right now approved by AVFC. The agreement is valid until June 2027 plus option until June 2028, higher proposal compared to Fiorentina/Everton. Lindelöf said yes and now set for medical.”

Lindelof is a very solid addition to Emery’s squad, and given that Aston Villa are fighting across four competitions this season, he will be needed over the next nine months. In this regard, it is also very sensible.

Lindelof is unlikely to be the last player signed by Aston Villa this summer, with plans for at least one more addition before Monday’s deadline. A deal for West Ham playmaker Lucas Paqueta is being explored, while there could also be a new striker brought in.