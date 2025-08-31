Crystal Palace want Liverpool star in swap deal for Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The future of Marc Guehi has taken another twist, with reports suggesting Crystal Palace would consider allowing the England defender to join Liverpool if Joe Gomez moves the other way on a season-long loan.

According to the BBC, Palace are considering the idea of requesting Gomez as part of the package.

Liverpool are determined to strengthen their defensive options before the window closes and see Guehi as a top target. The Reds have already lodged a £35 million bid, as per some reports.

Palace have responded by asking for an improved package that includes £5m in add-ons and a 10% sell-on clause.

Crystal Palace want to offload Marc Guehi this summer

Guehi, 25, has just one year left on his contract, meaning Palace risk losing him for free in 2026 if no sale is agreed.

Guehi has reportedly agreed personal terms with Liverpool, leaving the clubs to thrash out a final agreement.

Palace’s interest in Gomez comes at a time when the defender has struggled for regular minutes at Anfield. The 28-year-old has played just 18 minutes this season, coming on in Liverpool’s 4-2 opening day win over Bournemouth, but remaining unused against Newcastle United.

Liverpool are reluctant to use Gomez as a makeweight. Arne Slot still values his experience and leadership, and would prefer to structure a straight cash deal for Guehi.

Guehi’s future is still hanging in the balance

At the same time, Palace have been eyeing reinforcements elsewhere. They have explored the possibility of signing Manuel Akanji from Manchester City but the Swiss international is unconvinced about a move to Selhurst Park.

This uncertainty makes Guehi’s potential departure even more complex, as Palace will not want to weaken their back line without a credible replacement.

With Guehi’s contract ticking down and Liverpool pushing hard, the next few days could prove decisive.

