Just In: Man United make fresh move for Premier League star to solve goalkeeping woes

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have made a new approach to Aston Villa for goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez as the transfer window enters its final 48 hours.

United are struggling to perform this season with the performances of their goalkeepers cominug under scrutiny.

Whether it is Altay Bayindir in the Premier League or Andre Onana in the Carabao Cup, both of them have failed to perform this season and their mistakes have cost United a lot already this season.

In order to address this crucial issue of the squad, Ruben Amorim and his management are working on a late move for a new goalkeeper.

Man United are working to improve their GK department

Talks remain ongoing for Senne Lammens, the Belgian goalkeeper currently with Antwerp, but there is growing concern within Old Trafford that the deal could collapse at the final stage.

With less than two days left in the window, the Red Devils have turned once again to Martinez, who has been admired by the club for several seasons.

Romano reports that a fresh approach was made both to Aston Villa and to the player’s camp, ensuring Man United are ready to act quickly if the Lammens pursuit falls apart.

The Argentine World Cup winner has been one of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers since joining Villa, earning praise for his commanding presence and leadership.

His performances during Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph elevated him to global recognition, while his consistency at Villa Park has cemented his reputation as one of the league’s top keepers.

Aston Villa are not expected to let Martinez leave

Aston Villa, however, are reluctant sellers. Martinez remains a key figure in Unai Emery’s plans as the club continues to balance domestic ambitions with European competition.

Any potential departure this late in the window would leave Villa with little time to secure a replacement.

With the window closing in under 48 hours, Man United’s goalkeeping situation is delicately poised. Romano’s update makes clear that Martinez is firmly on the shortlist and that United are keeping lines of communication open.

