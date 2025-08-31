Player sold by Daniel Farke set to secure West Ham transfer

Charlie Creswell in action for England U21s. (Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images)

A number of players have left Leeds during Daniel Farke’s reign as manager, and they could now face one of them this season.

This summer, a number of stars have departed Elland Road, including Junior Firpo, Mateo Joseph and Sam Greenwood. But a player that would moved on 12 months ago could now be set for a return to England with another club.

West Ham eyeing late move for Charlie Cresswell

Charlie Cresswell in action for Leeds United in 2023. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

According to Alan Nixon (via LeedsUnited.News), West Ham have set their sights on a late summer move for Charlie Cresswell, who left Leeds last summer to join Ligue 1 side Toulouse. The 23-year-old, who was a regular for England during their U21 Euros success in June, has attracted interest from Liverpool in recent weeks, but he could now be set for a move to the London Stadium.

Leeds sold Cresswell for only €4.5m last summer, but it’s reported that West Ham could pay over three times that amount if they were to sign him before the transfer window closes on Monday. Toulouse are reluctant to sell, especially at this late stage, so a big fee would be needed.

There may well be a feeling of regret among Leeds supporters if Cresswell returns to English football with West Ham, given that he came through the ranks at Elland Road. However, their own central defenders have been very solid during the start of the new Premier League season, with two clean sheets in their two home matches against Everton and Newcastle.

Farke has Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon at his disposal as his starting central defensive pairing, as well as new signings Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw. In this regard, Leeds do not need Cresswell, but there could still be a slight feeling of sadness.

