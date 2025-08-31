Emiliano Buendia could join Leeds before the transfer window closes. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Leeds have been very busy this summer, having made 10 signings – and more could arrive before the transfer window closes. There is a desire to add an attacking midfielder, and they will have the chance to sign one of their leading targets.

For much of the summer, Leeds have shown interest in Emiliano Buendia, whom Daniel Farke worked with during his time as manager of Norwich. Until now, a deal has not been possible, but with less than 36 hours to go until the transfer window slams shut, an opportunity looks to have been presented.

Aston Villa willing to sell Emiliano Buendia to Leeds

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Aston Villa are open to parting ways with Emiliano Buendia before the summer transfer window closes on Monday, which could allow Leeds to make their move.

“Obviously, there’s a long-standing association between Daniel Farke and Buendia from their time at Norwich. Leeds are in the market for a number 10, and Buendia is one they are talking to ahead of Monday’s deadline. It could happen.

“Leeds have been busy in the window; they’ve made a lot of signings. He’s a player that the Leeds hierarchy know all about – they’ve been linked with him in previous transfer windows – so it’s a deal the club could look into if they are looking to bring in that number ten.”

Leeds are likely to explore a loan deal for Buendia, who was at Bayer Leverkusen during the second half of last season. Aston Villa would prefer a transfer, although if they are desperate to get the Argentine out before Monday’s deadline, they may have to settle for a temporary arrangement. But for now, the situation remains open.