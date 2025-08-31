Leeds United tipped to complete the signing of Man Utd star

Leeds United flag in the corner (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United have emerged as unlikely contenders in the late running for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, with the latest reports suggesting they may make a late attempt to secure the young English talent on loan.

This comes amid interest in the 20-year-old, who has seen his playing opportunities at Old Trafford dwindle under manager Ruben Amorim.

The midfielder has asked to leave the Red Devils in a loan move this summer. He wants more playing time since he wants to prepare in the best possible way this season in order to challenge for a place in the England squad for the World Cup next year.

Kobbie Mainoo to leave Man United?

Amorim has claimed that Mainoo is fighting for a place in the starting line up with Bruno Fernandes and that is something that Mainoo may struggle with this season since the Portuguese midfielder is perhaps United’s most important player.

With Leeds linked with a move for the United academy talent, former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed that Mainoo would be a ‘statement signing’ for the Whites.

“It would be a statement signing”, Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“There was talk about him signing a new contract, then there was talk of him moving on, and then the word that was coming out was he’s getting his head down, working hard and concentrating on Manchester United.

“I think it would be a difficult deal to do because of the relationship and the feeling between the two clubs. It’s sometimes hard to win over a set of fans. I don’t see it being an easy deal to do.

“Would it be a quality addition? Yes, it would absolutely be a quality addition, but I think there are just too many things that trip this deal up.”

Red Devils are unlikely to sanction Mainoo exit

Despite the ambition, several factors make this a highly unlikely transfer. United are unlikely to entertain any move so late in the window, especially given Mainoo’s importance as a squad option if injuries arise.

For Leeds, pulling off this move would be audacious. For Mainoo, it would be a crucial chance to reignite his career and remain in the national team picture.

Meanwhile, Man United remain open to sale if suitable terms emerge, but not desperate, particularly to sell to a domestic rival.

With just one day remaining in the transfer window to shut down, this transfer looks highly unlikely to materialise.

