Man City are running out of time to sign Rodrygo. (Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images)

Man City could be busy during the final 36 hours of the summer transfer window, with at least one signing possible. Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to join if Ederson is sold, but another player that remains on their radar is Real Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes.

Rodrygo, who has also been linked with Liverpool in recent months, had looked destined to leave Real Madrid this summer, having seemingly fallen out of favour under new manager Xabi Alonso. However, he has been counted upon at the start of this season, which has decreased his chances of departing before Monday’s deadline.

Man City could only sign Rodrygo if Savinho was sold

And according to Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider), it is very unlikely that Man City sign Rodrygo this summer, with the only chance being if a significant sale was to happen first.

“The Rodrygo deal looks very difficult to do. He was back in the Madrid starting line-up against Oviedo and I think the player, he’s happy at Madrid as long as he’s getting minutes. And Madrid, if they were to sell him, they’ll be looking at huge fee for a signature as well.

“So late in the window, I would say it’s highly unlikely that Man City will push to try and get a deal done for Rodrygo. Especially with City looking like they’re keeping hold of Savinho. I think the only way the Rodrygo move would only ever happen is if Savinho was sold. They would then use that money to go and sign his replacement in the Real Madrid man.”

It does appear that Man City will miss out on Rodrygo, but given that he would remain at Real Madrid, there could be a chance to pounce in 2026 – especially if he is not a regular starter at the Santiago Bernabeu.