Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is wanted by Man United. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Man United are determined to sign a goalkeeper before the transfer window closes, and they have now stepped up their interest in a long-standing target.

Ruben Amorim’s decision not to start with Andre Onana for any of Man United’s first three Premier League matches has made it clear that he wants a new goalkeeper. A deal for Senne Lammens has been worked on in recent weeks, but there is still no agreement with Royal Antwerp – and this has led to club bosses pivoting their pursuit to Emiliano Martinez.

Man United in talks with Aston Villa over Emi Martinez deal

And according to Fabrizio Romano, personal terms have now been agreed with the Argentina international. On the back of this, Man United have opened club-to-club talks with Aston Villa over a late summer deal.

“Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Emiliano Martínez and approached Aston Villa! As exclusively revealed this morning, Dibu is back as concrete option for MUFC if Lammens deal doesn’t happen. Talks well underway now.”

At this late stage of the summer transfer window, it could be difficult for Man United to agree a deal for Martinez on their terms. Aston Villa are open to a sale, although they are more than comfortable keeping the World Cup winner as their starting goalkeeper for at least one more season.

It was reported earlier in the summer that Aston Villa would want £40m for Martinez, so it would be no surprise if Man United were asked to pay more than this given the lateness of their approach. Equally, the desire of the 32-year-old to leave could lead to the Villa Park club making the decision to not make it too difficult during negotiations, as long as they can get a replacement in as soon as possible.