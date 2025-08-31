Newcastle United eyeing beast striker in a loan deal

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are preparing a late push to strengthen their attacking options, with AS Roma forward Artem Dovbyk now firmly on their radar.

Reports from The Sun suggest that negotiations are already underway as the Magpies attempt to secure another striker before the transfer window closes.

Although Newcastle recently completed the high-profile signing of Germany international Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart, manager Eddie Howe has always maintained that the club would look to add more depth in attack.

The loss of Callum Wilson, who left on a free transfer earlier in the summer, has left the squad light up front despite the presence of Alexander Isak, who faces an uncertain future at the club, and Woltemade.

Eddie Howe wants more attacking options

Howe sees one more striker as crucial to competing on multiple fronts this season.

Dovbyk, who arrived at AS Roma from La Liga outfit Girona in the summer of 2024, has made a solid impression during his first year in Italy but his future at the Stadio Olimpico already looks uncertain.

The Ukrainian international featured 32 times across all competitions in his debut Serie A campaign, contributing 12 goals and three assists.

Dovbyk had established his reputation in Spain as one of the most clinical strikers in La Liga, and while adjusting to the tactical demands of Italian football, he still delivered a respectable return.

Newcastle United are interested in a loan move

Newcastle are understood to be exploring the possibility of a loan deal with an option to buy, a structure that would allow them to reinforce immediately while keeping long-term finances in check.

Roma would prefer a permanent sale, but with time running out in the window, the Italian club are believed to be open to temporary agreement if a sizeable loan fee or an obligation to buy is included.

A loan-to-buy deal remains feasible in the final days of the window. With not long left in the transfer window to shut down and Roma looking to reshuffle their squad, Newcastle are hopeful of striking an agreement that would bring Dovbyk to St James’ Park.

Report: Newcastle eyeing up late summer move for 25-year-old UCL finalist