Eddie Howe wants Newcastle to sign another striker. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Newcastle are in the market for another striker, despite having already brought in Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart. A second number nine would open the door for Alexander Isak to leave, and among their leading targets is Yoane Wissa.

Wissa has been in a similar situation to Isak this summer, in that he has been pushing to leave his current club. And he has now followed in the footsteps of the Swedish striker by releasing a statement.

Yoane Wissa releases statement on desire to leave Brentford

Taking to social media (via Ben Jacobs), Wissa has confirmed that he asked to leave Brentford earlier in the summer, and he believes that promises made to him have not been fulfilled.

“Over the past few weeks, there has been increased speculation about my future at Brentford Football Club. As a result, I wanted to speak directly and honestly about exactly where things stand. I have stayed silent for much of the summer, but with just hours remaining of the transfer window I feel compelled make it clear that I want to leave Brentford. I believe the club are unduly standing in my way despite a series of fair offers throughout the summer.

“I have always given 100 percent for Brentford since the day I signed back in 2021. I am proud of what we have built together and have never taken the opportunity to play for the club for granted. Brentford fans will always have a special place in my heart. And I have always conducted myself professionally, both on and off the pitch. It has been a privilege to wear this shirt for 149 games and celebrate 49 goals.

“Earlier this summer, I held open discussions with the club’s senior management, including key directors and the new head coach. I made clear my intention to explore a new challenge. During these conversations, it was confirmed to me and my representatives that the club would not stand in my way if a reasonable offer was received. This was also put in writing.

“Based on this understanding, I sought to find a new club, keeping Brentford informed with full transparency at every step. Brentford received a formal offer from another Premier League club and I then communicated I wanted to join. I was under the impression, from all my conversations with Brentford, that there was a mutual agreement to part ways.

“Yet as the window comes to an end, the club has now significantly changed its position, going against what was communicated. This has left me in a difficult and frustrating position. The commitment that I could leave this summer has not been fulfilled. It saddens me to have to write that, and I maintain total respect for the club and its fans.

“I want to make it clear that I have not acted unprofessionally, nor do I wish to leave Brentford on bad terms. I have been transparent in my position throughout. I have continued to communicate openly with the club and conduct myself in a way that reflects my values as both a footballer and a human being.

“I remain hopeful that a fair and reasonable resolution can still be found before the transfer window shuts. In the meantime, I must do what I feel is right for my career and family and insist that Brentford honour keep their word to let me join a new club and at a fair price.

“I want to thank all the Brentford fans for their support and understanding during this difficult situation. Your energy and belief in me has always meant a great deal. This has never been about walking away from what is a fantastic football club. It’s about being allowed to move forward with Brentford’s blessing based on a repeated commitment made that I could leave for a new chapter this summer.

“Being made to stay beyond this summer will only tarnish four wonderful years at this incredible club and so I ask Brentford’s owners and directors to now keep their word to let me leave in the final hours of the window.”

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle manage to complete a deal for Wissa before the transfer window closes, but if not, the DR Congo international would not be best pleased, judging by his remarks.