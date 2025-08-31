“More likely” – Journalist provides update on Newcastle pursuit of Premier League star

Yoane Wissa is desperate to join Newcastle. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Newcastle confirmed the signing of Nick Woltemade earlier in the weekend, and they are planning to bring in another striker – which would open the door for Alexander Isak to join Liverpool in a deal that would break the British transfer record.

At this stage, Newcastle are choosing between two targets: Yoane Wissa and Jorgen Strand Larsen. Both players have asked to join the Champions League side, although it is the former that is going to greater lengths to get his move.

On Sunday, Wissa released a detailed statement in which he confirmed that he wants to leave, and this could have given him the edge of Strand Larsen in the battle to join Newcastle.

Newcastle ready to make another offer for Yoane Wissa

According to Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider), Wissa’s statement has put him in pole position to join Newcastle, although it is still far from certain that a deal is agreed with Brentford before the transfer window closes.

“Eddie Howe would love to bring in another striker. If (Newcastle) do decide to put their pursuit of Strand Larsen on the back-burner, they will increase their offer and try to get a deal done for Wissa. It is now looking more likely than it did after the statement. However, Brentford would need time to bring in a replacement as well.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Brentford upped their asking price to £65m, which would almost certainly price Newcastle out of a move. However, this valuation could come down if they were to bring in a replacement in the next 24-36 hours.

For now, it remains to be seen how this situation plays out. If Wissa does not get his move to Newcastle, it’ll be interesting to see whether he is reintegrated at Brentford.