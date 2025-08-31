Nicolas Jackson latest: What next for Chelsea striker after Bayern Munich move stalls

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the proposed transfer of Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich has hit a major stumbling block, leaving the player and his representatives scrambling to salvage the deal.

Jackson, along with his agent Ali Barat, has remained in Munich in an attempt to find a solution that could revive the move, which just days ago seemed on the verge of completion.

After the signings of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer, Jackson has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

In order to get more playing time, he is looking for a move away from the Blues and even Chelsea were in favour of his departure but things have changed now.

Chelsea step in after Liam Delap injury blow

The disruption comes after Chelsea ordered Jackson to return to London, following a hamstring injury suffered by Liam Delap, who was expected to feature more prominently in Enzo Maresca’s plans this season.

With Delap sidelined, the Blues have grown reluctant to weaken their attacking depth further by sanctioning Jackson’s departure.

As a result, permission for the Senegalese forward to undergo his planned medical with Bayern has been revoked.

Bayern Munich still pushing

Despite the setback, Bayern remain hopeful that negotiations can continue. Talks between the German champions, Chelsea, and Jackson’s camp are scheduled to resume this morning.

Bayern see Jackson as a versatile option to strengthen their attack and had been confident of striking a deal after weeks of discussions.

The 24-year-old is said to be keen on the move, viewing Bayern as a step up in his career, but his immediate future now lies in Chelsea’s hands.

The coming hours will be decisive as the Blues consider their own injury problems.

What once looked like a straightforward move could now become a transfer saga that could drag on till transfer deadline day tomorrow.

