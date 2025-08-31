Official bid made: Euro giants enter talks to sign Liverpool icon in late move

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have submitted an official bid to Liverpool for defender Joe Gomez, with negotiations now underway between the two clubs.

The Italian giants have been monitoring Gomez for several weeks, and after internal discussions, they have moved forward with a formal proposal to secure his services on a permanent transfer.

The English defender is currently the longest serving Liverpool player. In his career so far, he has made 242 appearances for the Reds.

AC Milan’s defensive reinforcement plan

Milan are keen to strengthen their defensive options ahead of a challenging season.

Injuries in recent campaigns have exposed the Rossoneri’s lack of depth, and Gomez, with his experience at both Premier League and international level, is viewed as a versatile addition, a player who can play as a centre-back as well as a right-back and left-back.

The defender has mostly played as a back-up during his time with the Premier League giants and he is now looking for a move away from Anfield to get a more prominent role elsewhere.

Liverpool have given the green light but on one condition

While Liverpool are open to the deal, Romano makes it clear that Gomez will only be allowed to leave if Liverpool complete the signing of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

The Reds have already lodged a £35 million bid for the England international, who has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Merseyside club. Palace, however, have yet to accept the offer, holding out for a higher fee.

If the Guehi deal is finalised, Liverpool would be prepared to sanction Gomez’s departure, knowing they would have a ready-made replacement lined up.

Until then, Gomez remains an important part of Arne Slot’s squad, particularly given the demands of competing on multiple fronts this season.

