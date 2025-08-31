Ruben Amorim takes firm stance on Man United star and rejects his request

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are refusing to sanction a loan exit for young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, even as the player himself pushes for a temporary move in order to secure more game time and continue his development.

Mainoo has been a benchwarmer at United this season with manager Ruben Amorim preferring other midfielders over him.

The England international is upset with his role as a substitute player and wants to get more playing time, whether it is at Old Trafford or away from the club.

Man United take firm stance after latest injuries

The decision comes in the wake of injuries to both Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount, which have left Amorim’s squad lighter in midfield options.

United’s hierarchy believes that keeping Mainoo at Old Trafford is essential to maintaining depth.

Romano notes that the club’s stance has been clear. they are not prepared to weaken the squad further, even if that means frustrating the youngster’s wishes.

For Mainoo, however, the situation is difficult. At just 20 years old, the midfielder is keen to play regular first-team football to accelerate his development.

He has made his ambitions clear, he wants to be on the pitch, learning through consistent minutes rather than remaining on the bench.

Ruben Amorim still has faith in Kobbie Mainoo

United’s refusal to let Mainoo go shows the high regard in which he is held at the club.

Seen as one of the brightest prospects to come through the academy in recent years, Mainoo is viewed as a potential long-term starter in midfield.

By keeping him, Amorim hopes to use him while rotating his squad this season.

Romano adds that while several clubs in England and abroad have expressed interest in taking Mainoo on loan, Man United have been adamant that he will remain at Old Trafford this season.

