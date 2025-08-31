Sources: Chelsea take advantage of Liverpool’s slow negotiations by making transfer approach

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The future of Marc Guehi has become one of the biggest late-window stories, with the Crystal Palace defender now the subject of strong interest from both Liverpool and Chelsea.

The England international has been highly rated for some time, and as the transfer deadline draws closer, his next move could be decisive not only for Palace but also for two of the Premier League’s giants.

Liverpool in the driving seat for Marc Guehi

At present, Liverpool appear to be leading the race. Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Guehi has already given the green light to a move to Anfield, with personal terms believed to be agreed in principle.

The Merseyside club tabled a £35 million bid, which has already been rejected by Palace, as per The Guardian.

Arne Slot’s side view Guehi as a long-term solution at centre-back, particularly given ongoing concerns about defensive depth.

Chelsea enter race to sign Liverpool target

Marc Guehi in action for Crystal Palace
Marc Guehi in action for Crystal Palace (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Chelsea have re-entered the picture. The Blues, who developed Guehi in their academy before selling him to Palace in 2021, made an approach in recent days.

They were looking to take advantage of what they perceived as a delay in negotiations between Palace and Liverpool.

Chelsea’s interest comes partly from their own situation. Should a defender like Axel Disasi leave Stamford Bridge before the window closes, the club would need a reliable replacement.

Although a deal at this stage looks complicated, Chelsea have made their intentions clear.

Even if Guehi does not leave Palace this summer, they are preparing to explore the possibility of signing him as a free agent next year when his contract situation changes. That prospect could set up a fierce long-term battle with Liverpool.

