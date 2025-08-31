(Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Barcelona’s midfield sensation Fermin Lopez has rapidly become one of the most coveted names of the summer transfer window.

His rise has not gone unnoticed, with clubs such as Chelsea, Newcastle United, Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Manchester United all circling, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Chelsea surge ahead with lucrative proposal

Chelsea were reportedly the first to approach with a substantial offer.

Initial reports indicate an opening bid of around €40 million, possibly including bonuses, though Barcelona view this as significantly below their tagged value.

Tottenham, Bayern & Man United keeping vigil

While Chelsea are currently the most aggressive suitors, Newcastle United are reportedly preparing an even more ambitious €100 million bid, along with a salary package that could quadruple Fermin’s current earnings.

Bayern Munich remain in the background. Though not heavily linked, reports suggest they have identified creative needs and see Fermin as a potential solution.

Manchester United, for now, are playing a quieter game, monitoring developments and keeping the Spaniard on their radar for future planning.

Barcelona standing firm but under pressure

Barcelona have made it clear: Fermin is “non-transferable.” Manager Hansi Flick is convinced the midfielder will remain at the club.

Offers upward of €70 million to €90 million could make the board reconsider, especially amid financial constraints and the need to register new players.

Inside Camp Nou, the competition for midfield minutes is fierce. With players such as Gavi, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Dani Olmo, and others contending for places, Fermin’s regular game time is not guaranteed.

With the transfer window closing tomorrow, clubs need to make their move quickly if they want to sign the Barcelona star this summer.

