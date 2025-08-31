Sources: Liverpool star’s high wage demand has put his transfer at risk

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Speculation around Federico Chiesa’s future has intensified in recent weeks, but the Italian winger now looks increasingly likely to remain at Liverpool beyond the close of the transfer window.

Despite links to several Serie A clubs, including Napoli, AC Milan, Atalanta, and most recently Roma, no side has come close to meeting either Liverpool’s demands or the player’s significant salary expectations, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Napoli and AC Milan explored the idea of bringing Chiesa back to Italy but quickly backed away after learning of the high personal terms involved.

Atalanta made initial inquiries earlier in the summer, but the Bergamo club never advanced discussions, viewing the financial package as far beyond their reach.

Roma enter race to sign Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa

In recent days, Roma have also asked for information about Chiesa, who has already score a crucial goal for the Reds this season in a 4-2 win against Bournemouth.

The Giallorossi tested the waters but are unlikely to commit the resources required, particularly as they continue to prioritize reinforcements in other positions.

Unless Roma make an extraordinary push, both on wages and transfer fee, progress seems improbable.

The Reds would consider a sale if an acceptable offer arrived, but so far none of the Italian suitors have approached their valuation. Liverpool are not actively pushing Chiesa out and are prepared to keep him in the squad.

Chiesa is ready to stay at Liverpool

The winger himself has not sought a move. On the contrary, Chiesa is eager to fight for a bigger role under Arne Slot.

Following a difficult first season at Anfield and the recent exit of Luis Díaz, there is a growing belief that opportunities for Chiesa could expand this season.

Chiesa is determined to prove himself in the Premier League and has not pressured the club to consider transfer options.

While Liverpool remain open to offers, the lack of concrete proposals, combined with the player’s determination to succeed in England, suggests that Chiesa’s immediate future will remain on Merseyside.

