Sources: Tottenham & Aston Villa consider late move for ‘special’ West Ham star

As the transfer window edges closer to shutting down, West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta is attracting attention from several Premier League clubs.

He is on the radar of several top clubs, including Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, and even Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Yet, despite lucrative approaches from abroad, Paqueta has made it clear that his immediate ambition remains firmly rooted in Europe. A move to Saudi Arabia or a return to Brazil is not on his agenda at this stage of his career.

West Ham United face dilemma

For West Ham, the situation is delicate. Having already sanctioned the sale of Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham earlier in the summer, the Hammers are understandably cautious about losing another star player before the deadline.

Paqueta is contracted at the London Stadium until June 2027, giving the club leverage in negotiations. However, insiders suggest West Ham are now more open to considering realistic proposals. Their valuation sits in the region of £50-60 million, and they have stressed that anything below that figure will be rejected outright.

The hierarchy know that selling another talisman without adequate reinvestment could risk derailing their season.

Tottenham’s midfield puzzle

Tottenham’s interest comes at a crucial time. Spurs were frustrated in their pursuit of Eberechi Eze, who instead moved to Arsenal, while James Maddison’s injury has left Ange Postecoglou short of creativity in midfield.

Paqueta, who offers both technical brilliance and defensive work rate, is seen as the ideal solution. Reports indicate Tottenham are exploring multiple deal structures: a straight cash bid, a high guaranteed fee with performance-related add-ons, or even a swap deal involving midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Interestingly, despite an unwritten understanding between Spurs and West Ham not to do business together, Tottenham have already crossed that line by prising Kudus away earlier in the summer.

Other interested clubs in Lucas Paqueta

Crystal Palace are also pressing their case. With the likelihood of losing key assets in future windows, Palace see Paqueta as the kind of marquee signing that could anchor their midfield for years to come.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have been one of the most persistent suitors, with Unai Emery keen to add another technically gifted midfielder to his squad.

Manchester City’s name continues to be mentioned, too, although their interest is believed to be long-term rather than immediate

Will West Ham hold firm to their valuation? Will Tottenham push through with a late bid? Or could another contender, such as Aston Villa or Crystal Palace, swoop in with an eleventh-hour move?

Former West Ham manager David Moyes called Paqueta a ‘special’ talent in the past.

