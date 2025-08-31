Wolves are closing in on a late summer signing. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Wolves face a busy final 36 hours of the summer transfer window, with both signings and sales expected at Molineux. And among those, a new midfielder could be set to arrive.

It has been a rather quiet summer in terms of signings for Wolves, who have had money to spend after the sales of Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri to Man United and Man City respectively. But their next addition could be on a free transfer.

Wolves seeking agreement with Josh Brownhill

According to Sky Sports News (via GiveMeSport), Wolves have entered into contract negotiations with Josh Brownhill, who remains a free agent after leaving Burnley at the start of July when his deal at Turf Moor expired.

Brownhill, who was pursued by West Ham earlier in the summer, has also attracted strong interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, who are willing to pay him in excess of £100k-a-week. However, playing in the Premier League with Wolves could be more attractive to the 29-year-old, especially if he were to be offered a similar salary.

Brownhill was one of the standout performers in the Championship last season, as he registered 18 goals and six assists in 42 appearances for Burnley. He appears more than ready to make his return to the Premier League, and from a Wolves perspective, he would be strong competition for the likes of Andre, Joao Gomes and Marshall Munetsi.

For now, it remains to be seen whether a contract offer is proposed by Wolves. Brownhill would be in no rush to make a decision given that he is able to sign for a new club after the summer transfer window closes on Monday, although he will be keen to get back into things after two months as a free agent.